NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Kiwi drops but remains near the 97.00 level

- The Kiwi records losses against the Yen but the outlook remains strong.
- Daily chart indicators display resilience, suggesting a potential continuation of the upward trend.
During Wednesday's session, the NZD/JPY pair experienced a mild setback, dropping below the 97.00 point. Nonetheless, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 96.30 demonstrated its resilience once again at the start of the week, effectively staving off the sellers' attempts to breach it.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) for NZD/JPY now registers 61, indicating a decrease from Tuesday's standpoint but still showcasing an overall positive momentum. Conversely, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays static red bars, suggesting a steady selling pressure.
NZD/JPY daily chart
The buyers, in a show of persistence, continue to maintain their positions above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), reinforcing the bullish trend's sustainability. The persistence of the daily technical indicators suggests a determination among market players to bring an end to the consolidation phase and buyers appear to be making a comeback following a short retreat.
Upcoming trading sessions may see the pair navigate between support levels at 96.30 (20-day SMA) and the resistance level at 97.00.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|96.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.35
|Daily SMA50
|94.23
|Daily SMA100
|92.76
|Daily SMA200
|91.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.02
|Previous Daily Low
|96.36
|Previous Weekly High
|97.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.62
|Previous Monthly High
|96.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets 0.6700 and beyond
AUD/USD built on Tuesday’s advance and reclaimed the upper-0.6600s against the backdrop of the Greenback’s flat price action, while investors continued to assess the latest RBA hawkish hold.
EUR/USD could embark on some consolidation near term
EUR/USD charted humble gains and managed to revisit the 1.0750 region amidst marginal volatility in the FX galaxy, extending at the same time its promising first half of the week.
Gold price climbs amid traders' optimism of Fed rate cuts
Gold's price barely moved Wednesday during the North American session as traders remained absent in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Data from the United States continued to weaken, a sign of relief for traders who remain confident the Federal Reserve will ease policy twice this year.
Ethereum ETF impact may not result in ETH rally
Ethereum's increased over 4% in the past 24 hours after the US SEC dropped its Ethereum 2.0 investigations amid expectations of spot ETH ETFs. However, the recent excitement surrounding ETH ETFs may not lead to the expected price increase.
Is China about to let the Yuan go for a wander?
PBOC Governor Pan spoke overnight and confirmed that they are still looking to continue their accommodative stance, albeit with no big changes likely. One thing they did touch on was that they are looking at purchasing their own Treasury bonds.