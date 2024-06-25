NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Cross continues consolidating, still above 97.00

As investors anticipate subsequent trading sessions, the focus is on the immediate support at 97.00 and the resistance target at 98.00. A sustained break above the consolidation range could validate further upside while slipping below the 20-day SMA could indicate a deeper correction.

The steady grip of bulls above the 20-day SMA illustrates their strength, coupled with the technical indicators nearing overbought status, this further cements the positive technical outlook of the Kiwi against the Yen. However, overbought conditions necessitate a healthy correction or consolidation to ensure sustained upward momentum.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 66, a decline from Monday's 68, hinting at an impending downtrend. However, it remains within a positive territory devoid of extreme conditions. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints flat red bars which implies diminishing buying pressure as a shift towards a potential consolidation or correction phase.

On Tuesday, the NZD/JPY cross appeared to have entered a consolidation phase, retaining its footing at the fresh high of 97.80. Flaunting its resilience, the pair maintained its strong support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 96.30, while hovering at high levels not witnessed since July 2007. The bullish outlook remains undisputed, despite the necessity for a healthy correction to address the overbought conditions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.