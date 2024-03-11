NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears maintain control, potential bullish shift on the horizon

- The daily chart indicates a supremacy of sellers, as depicted by the RSI's continuation below 50 and a growing MACD negative momentum.
- Small signs of recovery are evident on the hourly chart.
- Despite hourly swings favoring the bulls, overall market bias in the NZD/JPY remains bearish.
The NZD/JPY is currently trading at 90.61, reflecting a slight decrease at the start of the week. Sellers continue to hold a strong dominance, which dictates a primarily negative technical outlook for the pair. However, the hourly chart reveals signs of buyers coming into play.
On the daily chart of the NZD/JPY pair, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a positioning in negative territory. The consecutive decline of RSI from levels above 50 to 36 suggests that sellers currently command the market. In addition, the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) features rising red bars, indicating an increase in negative momentum, which further supports the sellers' dominance.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Contrarily, on the hourly chart, the RSI of the NZD/JPY shows a slight recovery near its middle point, with the latest reading being around 42. However, this minor upturn does not challenge the overall negative bias. The first signs of a positive swing are also noted in the MACD, with green bars suggesting positive momentum building in the short term.
NZD/JPY hourly chart
In conclusion, despite the slight positive swing observed in the hourly indicators, the overall market bias for the NZD/JPY remains negative as evidenced by the daily chart. The pair below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggests that the short-term outlook is negative. However, the positive divergence between the MACD and RSI on the hourly chart may imply a forthcoming bullish reversal, subject to further confirmation.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|90.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.97
|Daily SMA50
|90.92
|Daily SMA100
|90.15
|Daily SMA200
|88.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.43
|Previous Daily Low
|90.72
|Previous Weekly High
|91.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.72
|Previous Monthly High
|93.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
