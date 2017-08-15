NZ PM English: RBNZ does not need any further tools on housing

NZ PM English: RBNZ does not need any further tools on housingBy Dhwani Mehta
New Zealand PM Bill English crossed the wires earlier today, via Bloomberg, expressing his take on the housing lending tools.
Key Headlines:
Debt to income ratio tools are not going to be used
Sees no need for extra tools for the RBNZ
Want the bank to plan to remove loan-to-value ratios
