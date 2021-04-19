NZ PM Ardern: Next steps are to open the bubble to Pacific nations, ‘travel-bubble’ with Australia begins

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern said in a statement on Monday, the next steps for the country are to open the travel bubble to Pacific nations.

Currently, there are no moves for now of an NZ-Singapore bubble, no formal talks either, Ardern adds.

These comments come after the travel between NZ and Australia re-opens for the first time in a year on Monday. The bubble is likely to be quarantine-free.

Market reaction

NZD/USD is off the lows but remains under pressure around 0.7135, failing to capitalize on the upbeat news amid a broadly firmer US dollar.

Surging covid infections in the rest of the world also remain a cause for concern.