NZ FinMin Robertson: Economy is opening up and improving

New Zealand’s (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson came out on the wires on Friday, via Reuters, noting that the economy is opening up and improving.

Market reaction

The kiwi dollar ignores the upbeat comments from Robertson, as the US-China spat continues to weigh on the market sentiment. The weakness in oil prices is also weighing on the resource-linked kiwi.

At the press time, NZD/USD drops 0.17% to 0.6194.