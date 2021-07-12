NY Fed Survey: One-year-ahead inflation expectations jump to 4.8% in June

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed on Monday that median inflation expectations at the one-year horizon rose to a new series-high of 4.8% in June from 4% in May, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Median inflation expectations at the three-year horizon remained unchanged at 3.6% in June."

"Uncertainty regarding future inflation outcomes rose at the short-term and remained unchanged over the medium-term."

"Mean perceived probability that the US unemployment rate will be higher one year from now decreased to a series low of 30.7% in June."

"The mean perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next year also decreased to 10.9%, a series low."

"The mean perceived probability of finding a job after a job loss rose to 54.2% in June, from 50.0% in May."

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.12% on the day at 92.21.