NVDA Stock Prediction: NVIDIA jumps higher to start the year ahead of key tech presentation

NVIDIA investors will likely have their eyes and ears open on Tuesday when the company is set to present its latest technology offerings at the annual CES or Consumer Electronics Show. This convention is known around the world as the expo where major tech companies drop announcements and reveal new products, so NVIDIA could have a surprise or two up its sleeve. Notable areas where NVIDIA is likely to present include video games, autonomous vehicles, and of course, the Metaverse.

A credit insurance firm called Euler Hermes was stirring up some bullish sentiment on Monday when it released a report stating that the semiconductor industry will likely continue to show strength in 2022. The report went on to say that while these companies should perform well, there will be a normalization of demand and sales for technology such as televisions, computers, and video games, that spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also cited ongoing global supply chain issues, including the current lockdown in semiconductor chip fabrication hub Xian, China, as persistent problems that semiconductor companies will have to face.

NASDAQ:NVDA shrugged off a rocky end to 2021 with a positive start to the new year in 2022. On Monday, shares of NVIDIA gained 2.41% and closed the first trading day of the year at $301.21. It was a bullish start to the year for tech stocks all around as the NASDAQ index gained 1.20% and led the way for the broader markets. Mega-cap tech stocks jumped out to a nice start as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged by 13.53% on record 2021 deliveries, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continued its march towards a $3 trillion market cap by gaining 2.50% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.