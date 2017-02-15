Skip to main content
Norway Trade Balance up to 25B in January from previous 23.3B
By
FXStreet Team
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:00 GMT
Japan’s Aso: No one thinks volatile rises or falls in FX is good
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:00 GMT
GBP/USD flat around 1.2470 ahead of UK jobs
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 06:53 GMT
AUD/USD building on Tuesday's rebound from 0.7620 support area
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 06:52 GMT
UK jobs preview: Headline wage growth to hold steady at 2.8% - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 06:44 GMT
Forex Today: A quiet Asia post-Yellen, a busy calendar ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 06:39 GMT
EUR/USD pauses 4-day sell-off, 1.0600 back on sight?
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 06:04 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Pace of BOJ’s bond buying is no longer its policy target
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 05:17 GMT
Singapore Retail Sales (YoY) fell from previous 2.2% to 0.4% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 05:14 GMT
Japan’s MOF Asakawa: Market expects 2 or 3 US interest rate hikes this year
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 05:10 GMT
Singapore Retail Sales (MoM) fell from previous 0.5% to -1.9% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 05:01 GMT
Japan’s Aso: FX intervention is approved by the G7 and G20
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:59 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Appropriate to continue powerful easing
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:53 GMT
Gold off-highs, side-lined below 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:49 GMT
Spread between US and EZ 30-year too tight! - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:25 GMT
South Korea Trade Balance dipped from previous $3.2B to $2.8B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:25 GMT
US: January CPI preview - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:16 GMT
USD/JPY stalls post-Yellen rally at 114.50
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 04:04 GMT
Forex traders need to focus on trade and current account imbalances – Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 03:24 GMT
