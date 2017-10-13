North Korea renews guam threat ahead of joint naval exercise - NY Times

North Korea renews guam threat ahead of joint naval exercise - NY TimesBy Eren Sengezer
"On Friday, a researcher at the Institute for American Studies at the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned that the joint exercise, as well as a flight by two American B-1B bombers over South Korea on Tuesday, compelled the North to take military counteraction," The NY Times reported on Friday.
"Vessels from the United States Navy and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy are scheduled to participate in the Maritime Counter Special Operations exercise (MCSOFEX) Oct. 16-26, in the East and West Seas to promote communications, interoperability, and partnership in the 7th Fleet area of operations.” the United States Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement earlier today.
