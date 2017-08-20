North Korea calls US-South Korea war drills provocative, warns of nuclear war

North Korea calls US-South Korea war drills provocative, warns of nuclear warBy Omkar Godbole
North Korea has warned the US that its 10-day joint military exercise without Korea will be like “pouring gasoline on the fire”. It says, “the exercises will worsen the state of the peninsula”.
North Korea has warned of a “merciless strike” following “reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war.
