Norges Bank meets on Thursday. Economists at ING analyze how the Interest Rate Decision could impact the Krone.
Norges Bank set to keep rates on hold amid lower energy prices
Lower oil prices and growing anticipation of rate cuts from the global central banks have taken the pressure off Norway's central bank to hike rates one last time in December.
We expect an on-hold decision but expect the bank's new rate projection to push back against expectations of imminent rate cuts in 2024.
A hawkish hold should partly shield the Krone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades muted below 1.0800 ahead of Fed decision
EUR/USD is keeping its subdued momentum intact below 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar retains the bid tone, following the US CPI data, despite an upbeat mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Fed policy announcements awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2550 after weak UK data, Fed in focus
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.2550 in European trading on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% MoM and weighed on Pound Sterling. Eyes on Fed policy announcements.
Gold price seems vulnerable near multi-week low, Fed decision looms large
Gold price drops to a fresh multi-week low on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through. Reduced bets for an early rate cut by the Fed continue to undermine the yellow metal.
XRP price resists decline to $0.55 as Ripple holders grow wary of final push in US crypto legislation
XRP is likely to decline to the imbalance zone at $0.55, before a rebound in the altcoin. Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton slammed US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s crypto bill.
Fed policy decision: Sweet and sour
US headline inflation fell to 3.1% as expected, thanks to an almost 9% fall in gasoline prices since last year, although shelter inflation – which is where everyone sees the biggest potential for easing - remained sticky yet another month.