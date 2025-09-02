No further increase in OPEC+ production quotas expected – Commerzbank

This coming weekend, the OPEC+ countries with voluntary production cuts will meet virtually, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
Risk of a considerable oversupply on the Oil market
"This has led to speculation that a further easing of production cuts could be decided. According to a Bloomberg survey, the market participants surveyed do not expect this to happen for now. We also consider this unlikely."
"This is because the voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day have been completely reversed with the production increase implemented this month. The remaining restrictions of 3.66 million barrels per day, including 1.66 million barrels per day on a voluntary basis, are fixed until the end of 2026 according to a prevailing decision."
"We consider it unlikely that this will be changed outside of a regular OPEC+ meeting, especially since there is a risk of a considerable oversupply on the Oil market from autumn onwards."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Sell-off intensifies below 1.3400 on UK bond market turmoil
GBP/USD is accelerating its declines below 1.3400 in the European session on Tuesday, undermined by renewed jitters in the UK bond market. Surging long-dated UK gilt yields unnerve markets,smashing the Pound Sterling. The pair also feels the heat from resurgent US Dollar demand. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next in focus.
EUR/USD extends the slide toward 1.1600 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and approaches 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday. Annual HICP inflation in the Eurozone edged higher to 2.1% in August from 2% in July, but failed to support the Euro. The US Dollar attracts relentless buying interest before the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold Price’s reversal from the $3,500 area holds at $3,470
Gold is trading higher for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, but the precious metal found sellers at all-time highs right above the $3,500 level. Gold has given away most of the daily gains, weighed by a strong US Dollar recovery. On the US Dollar side, DXY appreciates nearly 0.7% on the day.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.