NIO Stock Price and News: Shares rebound on China market share gain, Tesla weakness

- NYSE:NIO gained 2.54% on Friday, as the broader markets rallied to close the week.
- Tesla’s electric vehicle market share slipped, and Nio is a beneficiary.
- The first details of Nio Day 2021 emerge from the company website.
NYSE:NIO rebounded nicely to end the week, as the electric vehicle sector rebounded off of a midweek lull. On Friday, shares of Nio added 2.54% and closed the last trading session of the week at $41.94. Nio’s domestic rivals XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) also finished strong, adding 3.23% and 2.72% respectively. The electric vehicle stocks generally act in sympathy to the industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which also bounced back after a disastrous week. Friday saw Tesla climb back from its recent lows to gain 4.58% before the closing bell.
Speaking of Tesla, there has been a lot of bearish news lately, including the report that Tesla is losing its global electric vehicle market share to companies like Nio. The report specifically noted China as one of the markets that Tesla is fast losing ground, and with the recent delivery figures from Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto, it seems like the Chinese are favoring the domestic automakers. Nio announced it would be doubling its production numbers in the near future, so there could be more pain for Tesla on the horizon in the lucrative Chinese market.
Is NIO a good stock to buy?
The first mention of Nio’s annual NIO Day event popped up on its website, as the company has opened up bidding for cities wishing to host. Much like Tesla’s Battery Day, Nio uses the event to showcase new vehicle models and give shareholders an update on the year ahead. This year’s event seems to be scheduled for sometime in December or early January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
