Nio-rival and Chinese electric vehicle market leader, BYD, saw its share price tumble earlier this week. The fear is over belief that Warren Buffett might be pulling out his stake in the company, which is equivalent to about 20% of the outstanding shares in Hong Kong. The reason for the fear is that there is an order for 225 million shares of BYD in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange clearing system. This matches Buffett’s position, although neither Berkshire Hathaway or BYD have commented on the matter.

Chinese stocks were trading lower in both the American and Asian trading sessions on Friday. AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) executives were being questioned by Chinese authorities on the country’s largest known cyber security breach. In other news, Tencent has also been forced to close down one of its NFT Marketplace sites, due to not complying with government regulations. It’s a reminder to investors that regulation will continue to have an effect on these businesses into the future, and that ADR stocks like Nio and AliBaba could fall further before turning things around.

NYSE:NIO dipped lower to close the week as renewed crackdowns on Chinese tech companies sent ADR stocks tumbling into the weekend. On Friday, shares of Nio fell by 1.57% and closed the trading week at $20.72. Stocks soared higher on Friday as investors shrugged off the record CPI report from June and a mixed start to Wall Street earnings season. Overall, the Dow Jones jumped higher by 658 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 1.92%, and the NASDAQ posted a 1.79% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.