Nio also had some news of its own on Thursday. The company confirmed that it would begin shipping vehicles with its 150kWh solid-state battery by the fourth quarter of this year. Existing customers will be able to upgrade their current vehicles as well. It is anticipated that the new battery will provide a range of between 850 km to 1000 km depending on the model.

EV stocks were on the rise on Thursday, led by Tesla which popped for a 9.78% gain for the day. The move higher comes on the heels of a mixed earnings report, although some positives from CEO Elon Musk were certainly provided. Musk stated that there has been no slowdown in demand for Tesla vehicles, and that he sees an end coming for the supply chain issues that have plagued the industry. Other EV stocks trading higher included Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nio-rival XPeng (NYSE: XPEV). Tesla reported better than expected earnings per share but came in short on revenues for the quarter, despite posting a 42% year-over-year rise from 2021.

NYSE: NIO jumped higher during trading on Thursday after an update on its battery technology and an earnings beat from rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Shares of Nio gained 1.52% and closed the trading session at $20.68. Stocks extended their recent gains as all three major indices closed in the green once again. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 162 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 0.99%, and the NASDAQ was led by another strong session from big tech stocks and posted a 1.36% rise.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.