NIO Stock News and Forecast: Mixed earnings results cause after hours tumble

- NYSE:NIO added 8.69% on Monday as the market rallied off of a rocky week.
- NIO reported its Q4 earnings report after the closing bell.
- Adding to investor disappointment is a rival’s surprise profit reported last week.
NYSE:NIO has continued its up and down performance so far in 2021 with a whipsaw session on Monday as the company reported its Q4 earnings after the closing bell. NIO rocketed up by 8.69% during trading hours to close the day at $49.76, although that was the end of the good news for shareholders. It was the largest single day gain that NIO has had so far this year as 2021 has not been nearly as kind to the electric vehicle sector as 2020 was.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
NIO’s much anticipated quarterly earnings report came after the trading session was over on Monday, and the results were mixed compared to previous blowout quarters. NIO reported $1.02 billion in revenue compared to Wall Street consensus estimates of $1.01 billion, and saw vehicle deliveries slow in February to 5,578 compared to 7,225 in January. Despite the drop off last month, the results are still good for triple digit year-over-year sales growth and its cash in hand doubled from $3.3 billion to $6.5 billion quarter-over-quarter. NIO did provide guidance for Q1 2021, with an estimated 20,000 vehicles to be delivered with revenues expected to be between $1.13 to $1.16 billion.
NIO Stock News
The mixed results were magnified by the fact that Chinese rival Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported a surprise profit as well as a rise in gross margins from 0.5% in 2019 to 16.4% in 2020. Li also expected better than expected revenues and vehicle deliveries, but it also saw its stock fall as the bar for quality earnings reports has certainly been raised in this bull market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).