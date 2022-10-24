Not surprisingly, electric vehicle stocks were on the rise on Friday as growth stocks and the Nasdaq index saw a nice bounce. Tesla (TSLA) managed to claw back some of the losses that it sustained following a revenue miss on its recent earnings call. Other EV stocks on the rise included Mullen Automotive (MULN) , Rivian (RIVN) , Lucid (LCID) and General Motors (GM) .

What had the markets rallying on Friday? A report from The Wall Street Journal showed that some members of the Fed are growing wary of the pace of current rate hikes. While it is likely to continue with its 75-basis-point hike in November, there are some who believe we could see a slower pace come the new year. This would be music to investors’ ears, especially for growth sectors like electric vehicle makers, which see their forward-looking revenues and margins cut significantly by rising interest rates .

Nio (NIO) closed the week on a positive note after volatility and further Chinese lockdowns sent the stock spiraling to two-year lows. On Friday, shares of Nio gained 2.2% and closed the trading session at a price of $11.21. Stocks rallied on Friday as treasury bond yields retreated and investors shrugged off some mixed earnings reports to carry Wall Street to its best trading week since June. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.5%, the S&P 500 gained 2.4%, and the Nasdaq rose by 2.3% during the session.

