NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tanks as ADRs struggle amidst new AliBaba scandal allegations

EV stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday once again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) plummeted further below the $1,000 price mark and closed the day at $943.90, just days before its earnings call on January 26th . Likewise, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ:R IVN) both dropped once again, with Rivian hitting a new 52-week low of $60.51 during intraday trading. Ford (NYSE: F) also lost a further 4.62% after a slew of recent analyst downgrades have stopped the red-hot stock in its tracks.

More bad news for Chinese ADR stocks as AliBaba (NYSE: BABA) subsidiary Ant Group is at the center of a corruption scandal. Shares of ADRs tumbled on Friday following the news as AliBaba fell by 5.95%, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) lost 4.60%, and PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped by 5.61%. Nio’s domestic peers XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) both fell by 6.28% and 4.35% respectively, in an all around ugly day for Chinese based stocks on the US markets.

NYSE:NIO had its up and down week continue on Friday as the stock traded red and green days over the past few sessions. Shares of Nio plummeted by 6.11% and closed the trading day at $27.35 . The ongoing sell off of high growth names has been relentless and Nio investors have seen the stock price drop by 18.3% since the start of January. More pain for the broader markets came on Friday as the early-year correction continued into earnings season. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ tumbled by 2.72% and 1.89% respectively. The two indices are now 14% and 8% off of their all-time high prices that were set less than two months ago.

