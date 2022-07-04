- NYSE:NIO fell by 1.66% during Friday’s trading session.
- Nio delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, rebounding from the COVID-lockdowns.
- Nio also received a price target downgrade from Nomura.
NYSE:NIO capped off a rough week of trading as shares of the Chinese EV maker lost nearly 12% over the past five trading days. On Friday, shares of Nio fell a further 1.66% and closed the session at $21.36. Stocks kicked off the second half of 2022 on the right foot as all three major averages rose higher into the closing bell. With the markets closed on Monday, investors provided a small rally into the July 4th holiday weekend. The Dow Jones jumped higher by 321 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posted gains of 1.06% and 0.90% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
On Friday, Nio and its domestic rivals announced their June vehicle delivery figures. Nio, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all posted higher than anticipated numbers, showing that the Chinese EV industry could be back on track following the COVID-induced lockdowns earlier this year. Nio delivered 12,961 vehicles, good for a 60% year over year increase, and a 14% increase for the second quarter. XPeng delivered 15,295 vehicles or a 133% year over year increase, and Li Auto delivered 13,024 vehicles, enough for a 69% rise from 2021. All three stocks closed lower on Friday following the reports.
NIO stock price
What sent shares of Nio tumbling after early session gains? It could be that a price downgrade from Nomura sent investors packing. The investment firm dropped its price target from $51.50 to $28.00, citing potential concerns for the ES7 SUV model. Nomura also dropped its price target for XPeng from $64.60 to $36.30 and lowered its rating from Buy to Neutral. Instead of Nio and XPeng, Nomura is advising investors to look at Li Auto and BYD.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near mid-1.0400s despite disappointing data releases. Producer inflation in the euro area rose at a softer pace than expected in May and investor confidence deteriorated sharply in July. US stock and bond markets will remain closed on July 4th.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 on improving mood
GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.2100 on Monday with the greenback struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market environment. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 105.00 and the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up more than 1%.
Gold eyes $1,798 and $1,794 as next downside targets
Gold Price returns to the red zone despite weaker US Treasury yields. Markets remain cautious ahead of the Fed Minutes and an impending death cross. XAUUSD could resume sell-off below $1,800 amid light trading conditions.
Cryptos at risk following KuCoin insolvency rumors
Bitcoin price has been ranging since June 18, but rumors of insolvency have been spreading on multiple popular platforms in the industry. KuCoin is at the center of bankruptcy rumors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!