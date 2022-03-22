NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc sinks as Deutsche Bank lowers its price target

Ahead of its quarterly earnings call on Thursday after the closing bell, Nio has announced that it has no plans to raise prices for its vehicles. As mentioned the company has been fighting supply chain issues and the ongoing global chip shortage, but it reiterated that it would not follow in the footsteps of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in raising the vehicle prices in China.

The big news for Nio on Monday was a price downgrade from Deutsche Bank analyst, Edison Yu. While the price target from $70 to $50 didn’t sit well with investors, Yu remains openly bullish about the company for the year ahead . Yu does expect a softer earnings report from Nio for the quarter due to ‘operational bottlenecks’ and supply chain issues, as well as new COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The analyst goes on to say that the ET7 and ET5 models will be the most sought after electric vehicles in China during 2022.

NYSE: NIO kicked its earnings week off on the back foot as the broader markets retreated from the red–hot close to last week. On Monday, shares of Nio dropped by 2.88% and closed the trading session at $20.26. After their best week since 2020, the broader markets cooled off on Monday as all three major indices inched lower to start the week. The Dow Jones fell by 201 basis points, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped by 0.04%, and the NASDAQ sank by 0.40% during the session. The moves lower came as oil futures spiked to start the week as the EU weighs a ban on Russian oil.

