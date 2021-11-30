NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc rises as rival Li Auto triples its quarterly revenue

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were on the rise as well, which always boosts other EV stocks on the market. Word has it that the company’s Berlin GigaFactory, which has been mired in delays from German government regulations, is finally set to open for production next month . Initially, Tesla has said that Berlin will only produce Model Ys, and is a large part of the company’s goal for 50% annualized delivery growth moving forward. Shares of Tesla were up 5.09% during Monday’s session.

The main news that was pushing the Chinese EV sector higher was the third quarter financial report from Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). The company tripled its revenues year over year to $1.2 billion USD, and outpaced Nio in quarterly deliveries. While deliveries came in higher, Li’s revenues were actually lower than the $1.5 billion that Nio reported earlier this month. Nio receives additional revenues from battery swap subscriptions, and generally has a higher price tag for its luxury vehicle models.

NYSE: NIO kicked the last trading week in November off in style as the Chinese electric vehicle maker rose alongside the broader EV market. Shares of Nio gained 1.18% and closed the trading session at $40.46, after hitting an intraday high price of $41.20. It was a bullish day overall for the markets which rebounded nicely from Friday’s sell off due to growing fears around the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The NASDAQ popped higher by 1.88%, the S&P 500 rose by 1.32%, and the Dow Jones gained back 236 basis points after falling by more than 900 to close last week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.