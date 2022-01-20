NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc falls further after cautionary words from Morgan Stanley

- NYSE: NIO fell by 3.31% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Morgan Stanley cautions investors about slow delivery growth in January.
- The EV sector falls further as the NASDAQ reaches correction territory.
NYSE: NIO hit its lowest price level so far in 2022 on Wednesday, and according to a major Wall Street analyst, things could continue to look worse for the company. Shares of Nio fell by a further 3.31% and closed the volatile day at $28.63. It has been doom and gloom for Nio shareholders so far this year, as the stock is now 14.5% off of its closing price from 2021. Nio isn’t alone in this pain either as the NASDAQ index fell a further 1.15% as it officially entered correction territory following a 10% drop from its recent all-time highs.
Adding salt to the wound of Nio investors on Wednesday was Morgan Stanley’s cautionary words for the company’s January deliveries. The firm stated that the first month or two of the year have traditionally been slow for Chinese EV makers, due to the Chinese New Year Holidays. Adding to this has been recent lockdowns in China due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Perhaps the first delivery numbers of 2022 won’t be as impressive as the previous few months, so Morgan Stanley is preparing Nio shareholders for some potential further downside in the stock price.
NIO stock price
Wednesday saw another brutal day for Nio’s peers as the EV sector saw continued pressure. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the session below $1,000, while Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) continued to trade well below its IPO price from November. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by 7.44% and 3.97% respectively, while Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was one of the lone EV stocks that finished the day in the green.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
