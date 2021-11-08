NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc falls as a new rival emerges in the luxury EV sector

- NYSE:NIO fell by 1.92% during Friday’s trading session.
- Deutsche Bank doubles down on Nio and adds to its stock position.
- EV makers are on notice as Lucid looks to dominate the luxury EV sector.
NYSE:NIO saw its recent win streak snapped on Friday as the EV sector failed to continue on with its hot streak. Shares of NIO fell by 1.92% and the stock closed the trading week at $42.29. It was still a strong week for the popular Chinese EV maker, as Nio managed to climb higher by 11% over the past five sessions. This is a key time of the year for Nio, as the company seems somewhat fragile coming off a disappointing October delivery report. Nio is also set to report its third quarter earnings next week on November 9th.
Just a day after Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated their buy rating for Nio’s stock and provided a bullish $70 price target, the investment firm filed its Form 13F for the quarter, disclosing an even larger stake. Deutsche Bank was already a major investor in Nio, but last quarter the German bank added nearly 1.3 million more shares. This brings Deutsche Bank’s total position up to 7.136 million shares worth an estimated $311 million. Obviously Deutsche Bank’s price target makes more sense now that we are able to see how large of a position the company holds.
While it hasn’t made any plans to debut its vehicles in China as of yet, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is turning heads all over the EV market. On Friday, shares of the newly public electric vehicle company surged by 12.61% as Motortrend released a stunning review of the new sedans. Nio is one of China’s main luxury EV makers, and the potential of this new rival has some Nio investors looking over their shoulders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
