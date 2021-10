NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc extends gains and reclaims $40 price level

The Chinese EV industry is heating up as Nio rival, and AliBaba (NYSE:BABA)-backed XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) expects domestic EV sales to rise by as much as 35% by 2025. XPeng also had an unusual announcement on Tuesday as it has raised over $500 million of capital for its subsidiary HT Aero, which is a company that makes flying cars. XPeng hopes to have its vehicles hit the roads, or the air, by 2024.

Nio bulls are preparing for the company’s fifth annual Nio Day Event which will take place on December 18th. Nio is looking to beef up its existing lineup of vehicles and rumors are that it will unveil details about its latest sedan and roadster models . Nio has already committed to begin delivering its flagship ET7 vehicle in Germany at some point in 2022, so do not be surprised if we do receive some news about continued European expansion at the event.

NYSE:NIO extended its gain on Tuesday and the Chinese EV maker stock is now up nearly 12% over the past five days. Shares of Nio gained 1.06% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at $40.03 as the stock managed to reclaim the $40.00 price level for the first time since the first week of September . All three major indices finished Tuesday in the green as the S&P 500 closed higher for the fifth consecutive session following a strong start to the third quarter earnings season. The NASDAQ continued its recent surge with impressive Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings after the close and the much anticipated Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.