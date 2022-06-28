Nio recently announced that it has officially delivered its 200,000th total vehicle since the company began shipping EVs back in 2016 with the high–end luxury sports car, the EP9. Since then Nio has released multiple new vehicle models, with several more on the way this year including the ES8 SUV and the ET5 sedan. Nio is in the midst of a global rollout with a focus on several more European markets later this year.

Electric vehicle stocks were in decline on Monday as Mizuho analyst, Vijay Rakesh, issued some price downgrades for some of the sector’s biggest names. Nio (NYSE:NIO), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) all saw their stock price targets get slashed after the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and ongoing global supply chain issues provide a bleak short-term outlook in Rakesh’s opinion. Investors should note that Rakesh reiterated his Buy rating for all three stocks. Nio’s price target was cut from $55 to $48 per share, while Tesla’s was slashed from $1,300 to $1,150.

NYSE:NIO dipped lower to start the week as growth stocks and the EV sector cooled off after a bullish close to last week. On Monday, shares of Nio dropped by 4.69% and closed the trading session at $22.95 . Following what looks to be a bear market rally that sent the major indices surging last week, the markets opened the last week of June on the back foot. All three major averages closed the day lower. The Dow Jones dropped by 62 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.30%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 0.72% during the session.

