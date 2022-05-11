- NYSE: NIO fell by 0.81% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- A report suggested that Nio is getting ready for its mass market line of EVs.
- Nio is still set to begin production at its second facility in the third quarter.
NYSE: NIO appeared to be off to a red-hot start on Tuesday, but continued market uncertainty led the Chinese EV maker to once again close the session in the red. Shares of Nio ended up falling by 0.81% and closed the trading day at $13.44. The stock hit as high as $14.68 during intraday trading before succumbing to the downward pressure of the markets. US indices were mixed on Tuesday as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ snapped their recent slides by gaining 0.25% and 0.98% respectively. The Dow Jones sank for the fourth straight session as the blue-chip index lost a further 84 basis points.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The major headline that had Nio investors excited this morning was that CnEVPost reported that the company is set to announce its mass-market line of electric vehicles. The report stated that Nio has signed a deal for an economic development zone inside Hefei, which it will use to build another production facility. CnEVPost also reported that the plant will be completed and commence production as early as 2024. Following comments from CEO William Li at their earnings call, Nio is looking to add models in the price range of $30,000 to $50,000 to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
NIO stock price
Nio is also believed to be still on track to open its second production facility in the third quarter of this year. The second facility is expected to double Nio’s capacity for its flagship models. Nio has been experiencing major supply chain issues as well as production shutdown from the ongoing lockdowns in China. Still, it’s nice for Nio investors to receive good news from the company considering all of the negative headwinds that have been affecting its stock as of late.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0600 as Lagarde fans July rate hike bets
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains towards 1.0600, as ECB President Lagarde fans July rate hike expectations. The US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields keep falling.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350, having found buyers near 1.2300. The cable extends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold bounces off 200-DMA to regain $1,850, US inflation eyed
Gold Price is looking to extend its recovery from three-month lows of $1,836 in the European session, as it recaptures the psychological $1,850 barrier ahead of the critical US inflation data.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.