NIO Stock Forecast and News: Reverses recent correction after new vehicle plans are revealed

- NYSE:NIO added 3.81% on Wednesday, as the EV sector busted out of its recent slump.
- NIO filed for a new vehicle name trademark for the luxury sports car market.
- NIO is the latest company to cite the global chip shortage as a headwind for the first quarter of 2021.
NYSE:NIO and the rest of the global electric vehicle market have been one of the largest losers in the recent tech and growth sector correction that the market has experienced. On Wednesday, NIO reversed that slump and gained 3.81% to close the trading session at $38.98. Shares are still trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are both strong indicators of the downward trajectory that the stock has seen. NIO is still over 40% off of its all-time highs set in January, so the strong rebound is welcome news to the automaker’s shareholders.
On Wednesday, NIO also announced that it had filed for a new trademark in China for a vehicle, codenamed the EF9. The prefix EF has been used by NIO in the past for its high-end supercars so the new vehicle is anticipated to serve the higher end electric vehicle market. With new luxury EVs like Lucid Motors hitting the market later this year, NIO could be preparing to defend against a potential entry into the Chinese EV market.
NIO Price prediction
NIO is also preparing to report its first quarter 2021 deliveries report on Thursday, which could be a catalyst for the stock over the short-term. Shares took a dive after vehicle deliveries fell from January to February, despite still exhibiting a year-over-year growth rate. NIO has already gotten ahead of the news by citing that the global chip shortage is going to be an anticipated headwind for vehicle deliveries in this quarter and the rest of 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
