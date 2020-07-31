The Nikkei is finally showing signs of life with the market moving sharply lower overnight to break below both the 200-day and 63-day averages, turning the focus onto the important 21580/530 low, below which would reinforce the downswing further, economists at Credit Suisse brief.
Key quotes
“The Nikkei moved very sharply lower on Friday, in line with it’s recent completion of an in-range top, with the market now breaking below both the 200-day average and late June low at 21970/940, as well as the 63-day average just below.”
“After trading in a very tight range for much of July, this breakdown now reasserts the potential for a much deeper setback, with more important support seen at the June low and price gap at 21580/530. Below here would likely trigger a move to the 20575 38.2% retracement of the 2020 recovery. This anticipated weakness should be supported by the pronounced weakening we still expect in USD/JPY.”
“Near-term resistance moves to 21895/965, which we would ideally like to see cap the market to maintain the direct downside pressure. Above 22295 would likely leave the market back to trading in a sideways range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
