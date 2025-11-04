New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rises to 5.3% in Q3 vs. 5.3% expected
New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rose to 5.3% in the third quarter (Q3) from 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the official data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday. The figure came in line with the market consensus of 5.3%.
Furthermore, New Zealand’s Employment Change arrived at 0% in Q3 from a decrease of 0.1% in Q2, compared with the consensus forecast of a 0.1% increase. The participation rate in New Zealand declined to 70.3% in Q3, compared to 70.5% in the previous reading.
Market reaction to the New Zealand’s employment data
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 1.09% lower on the day to trade at 0.5648.
