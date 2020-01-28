New Zealand’s general election to be held on September, 19th

Ahead of a scheduled press conference by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, headlines are crossing the wires, announcing that NZ general election will be held on September 19th this year.
Amid intensifying China coronavirus contagion and the NZ general election news, the Kiwi accelerated the bearish momentum and renewed a seven-week low at 0.6536, down 0.12% on the day.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013
AUD/USD looks set to print a 3.5-month low below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6753, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6762 a few minutes before press time.
USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment
USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row.
Death toll from China's coronavirus jumps to 100 in Hubei province
Chinese officials said the virus isn’t yet under control despite aggressive steps to limit movement for millions of people who live in cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October.
GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside
Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.