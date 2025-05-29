"There will be no monetary policy meeting in Jun, and the next time the RBNZ meets will be on 9 Jul, where we are expecting another 25 bps cut. At this juncture, our view is that this will likely be the last 25 bps cut, though risks are tilted towards a lower OCR trough due to increased uncertainty."

"The RBNZ signaled it might need to ease further due to higher tariffs and increased uncertainty. The central bank’s forward guidance shows the average OCR falling to 2.92% by the end of the year."

"In a widely expected move, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut interest rates by 25 bps to 3.25%. The decision was not unanimous, with one of the six Monetary Policy Committee members voting against the cut, marking only the second time an OCR decision has gone to a vote."

