New Zealand: Key economic events this week – ANZ

The analysts at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) banking group offer a list of key event risks due on the cards in the week ahead from the New Zealand docket.

Key Quotes:

“RBNZ Financial Stability Report – May (Wednesday 29 May, 9:00am). We think the RBNZ will prefer to wait and continue to assess the effects of the January easing in LVR restrictions for now, although a further small tweak can’t be ruled out.

ANZ Business Outlook – May (Wednesday 29 May, 1:00pm).

Building Consents – April (Thursday 30 May, 10:45am). Consents have shown strength recently. We expect consents to hold at a high level.

NZ Budget (Thursday 30 May, 2:00pm). The Treasury’s forecasts are expected to show the Government meeting its Budget Responsibility Rules.

ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence – May (Friday 31 May, 10:00am).

RBNZ Sector Lending – April (Friday 31 May, 3:00pm). Private sector credit growth has gained a little momentum in recent months, but further upside appears limited.”