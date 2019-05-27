New Zealand: Key economic events this week – ANZ

The analysts at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) banking group offer a list of key event risks due on the cards in the week ahead from the New Zealand docket.
Key Quotes:
“RBNZ Financial Stability Report – May (Wednesday 29 May, 9:00am). We think the RBNZ will prefer to wait and continue to assess the effects of the January easing in LVR restrictions for now, although a further small tweak can’t be ruled out.
ANZ Business Outlook – May (Wednesday 29 May, 1:00pm).
Building Consents – April (Thursday 30 May, 10:45am). Consents have shown strength recently. We expect consents to hold at a high level.
NZ Budget (Thursday 30 May, 2:00pm). The Treasury’s forecasts are expected to show the Government meeting its Budget Responsibility Rules.
ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence – May (Friday 31 May, 10:00am).
RBNZ Sector Lending – April (Friday 31 May, 3:00pm). Private sector credit growth has gained a little momentum in recent months, but further upside appears limited.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.