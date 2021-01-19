Netflix (NFLX Stock) stays within a range ahead of earnings

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of those companies that performed very well during the coronavirus pandemic, with subscribers continuing to grow as most nations around the globe have restrictions in place, keeping their citizens at home. Today, after the US closing bell, the firm reports its earnings results for Q4 2020, and expectations are for earnings to rise at the slowest pace in six quarters, despite strong revenue growth compared to the same period a year earlier. Investors will also monitor the company’s streaming paid memberships, which are expected to have grown slightly faster than the same quarter a year ago, but slower than the previous quarters of 2020.
From the technical side, the stock remains within a wide range, between 467.00 and its record high of 575.24, since July 1st, and thus, even if the earnings result in a gap, either up or down, we prefer to wait for the price to exit the range before we start discussing the next directional path.
On the downside, a break below 467.00 may signal the downside exit out of the range and would confirm a forthcoming lower low on the daily chart. Investors may then allow declines towards the low of June 29th, at 433.00, the break of which is likely to extend the fall towards the psychological round figure of 400.00, which provided support between April 29th and June 5th.
Shifting attention to our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below its 50 line and points down, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing south as well. Both indicators detect downside speed, but as we already noted, until we see the stock exiting the aforementioned range, we will stay sidelined.
Now in order to start examining whether the outlook has turned bullish again, we would like to see a break above the range’s upper bound, at 575.24, which is also the stock’s all-time high. Such a move would take the share into uncharted territory and may initially pave the way towards the round figure of 600.00. Another break, above 600.00 may carry larger bullish implications, perhaps setting the stage towards the 161.8% extension level of the range’s width, at around 645.00.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72.57% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 ahead of Yellen's testimony
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood ahead of Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. She is expected to call Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.