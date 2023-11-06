- Natural Gas prices slides below $3.50
- The US Dollar undergoes profit-taking in this year’s long-USD trade.
- Natural Gas prices could easily still jump once additional countries are getting involved in the conflict.
Natural Gas is sliding lower this Monday as demand remains subdued in the gas markets. Traders are sending gas prices further down as European gas storages are still filled to the brim, despite lower temperatures on the continent. Meanwhile, Israeli troops having surrounded Gaza city, where pressure remains elevated with potential of a full blown war in the Middle East still a possible outcome which would see Gas prices soar to $4.00.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is losing traction as more and more unwinds and profit-taking are occurring in this year’s long-US Dollar trade. Recent numbers from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission reveal that the long position in USD futures is starting to contract and is off its high for this year. The recent disappointing US Jobs report reveals that the American engine is starting to stutter and might force the hand of the US Federal Reserve to start cutting sooner than later.
Natural Gas is trading at $3.48 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas news and market movers
- Israeli troops claim Hamas commanders have been killed in a Fighter jets attack. Meanwhile US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region and is meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
- Foreign Evacuations stall as Gaza city is being surrounded by Israeli forces. Meanwhile Iran is keeping pressure on the situation by saying it will retaliate if Israel continues its ground offensive.
- Ample storage capacity meanwhile limits further upside moves in Natural Gas futures in Europe. Benchmark futures dropped by 5.7% as European gas storages are still up 99.6% while temperatures have dipped substantially, showing resilience in the European gas supply.
- Weather forecasts for the whole of Europe reveal rather tepid temperatures, above normal for the time of year, while more demand for gas could come from Scandinavian countries where a cold front is pushing temperatures below normal average expectations.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: No uptick soon
Natural Gas price is facing a firm technical cap on the topside of charts. That cap comes with European gas storages being full, suggesting demand is non-existent. With European gas storages still overflowing at 99.6%, even with lower temperatures, it does not look like Europe will need to scramble for gas this winter.
Only one big catalyst could break the price ceiling near $3.64, and that is a proxy war in the Middle East. Once the likes of Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region start mobilising forces, a chunky risk premium needs to be priced in. Expect to see a quick sprint to $4.33, the high of 2023.
On the downside, the upper boundary of the old trend channel which persisted from April to October will probably act as support again, near $3.42. If that gives way, Natural Gas prices could fall to $3.28 to find support and bounce off the green ascending trend line. Should that give way, look for the 55-day Simple Moving Average to do its work near $3.13.
XNG/USD (Daily Chart)
Natural Gas FAQs
What fundamental factors drive the price of Natural Gas?
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
What are the main macroeconomic releases that impact on Natural Gas Prices?
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
How does the US Dollar influence Natural Gas prices?
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0750 on Monday. The pair is benefiting from a broadly weaker US Dollar and an upbeat market mood but fails to find a fresh lift from the improvement in the Eurozone investor morale.
GBP/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the rally on Monday and advanced to its strongest in nearly two months above 1.2400. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following last week's Fed announcements and October jobs data, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold fluctuates below $1,990 in quiet start to the week
After failing to stabilize above $2,000 in the previous week, Gold edged lower early Monday and dropped below $1,990. The modest recovery seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to benefit from the USD weakness.
Cardano price likely to extend gains with bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano has noted a spike in daily active address activity and trade volume of ADA tokens, in the past month. The count of whale transactions valued at $1 million or higher increased considerably between November 3 and 6.
The US Bond Auction is the central focal point of attention this week
The economic data calendar is relatively light in the world's largest economy this week. However, the focus remains on Treasuries. Two Mondays ago, 10-year U.S. yields surpassed the 5% mark for the first time since the Lehman Brothers crisis.