Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD approaches $2.23 hurdle on bullish RSI divergence

- Natural Gas price picks up bids to refresh intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend.
- Higher low of XNG/USD price contradicts with lower lows of RSI to suggest further recovery.
- Immediate resistance line holds the key to further upside, weekly top prods Natural Gas buyers.
- XNG/USD bears need validation from $2.12 to retake control.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) price renews intraday high near $2.20 as the energy instrument defies the previous two-day losing streak during early Friday. In doing so, the XNG/USD justifies hidden bullish RSI (14) divergence on the four-hour chart.
That said, Natural Gas price printed higher lows in the last two weeks but the RSI conditions commensurate to these troughs remain contradicting as the RSI (14) line marks a lower low. As a result, the price momentum towards the upside seems to gain acceptance and hence the XNG/USD buyers can expect more recovery.
However, a downward-sloping resistance line from Tuesday, near $2.23 by the press time, guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the weekly top surrounding $2.36.
Following that, a one-month-old horizontal resistance area surrounding $2.47-50 will be a tough nut to crack for the Natural Gas buyers before retaking the command.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive unless the XNG/USD stays beyond an ascending support line stretched from late February, around $2.12 at the latest.
Even so, the $2.00 psychological magnet can challenge the Natural Gas bears before directing them to the July 2020 high of around $1.96.
XNG/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
Lucid Group News and Forecast: LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid (LCID) stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.