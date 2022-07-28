Emini S&P September a low for the day exactly at strong support at 3920/10 on Tuesday & a bounce through resistance at 4010/20 for the next buy signal targeting a sell opportunity at 4080/90.
Nasdaq September a low for the day at first support at 12150/12000 on Tuesday & we shot higher to retest last week's high of 12655/695 yesterday. Anyone bag 500 ticks?
Emini Dow Jones September a low for the day exactly at support at 31750/650. Longs worked perfectly as we hit my targets of 31900/32000 & 32300/400.
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 4010/20 targets a sell opportunity at 4080/4100. Shorts need stops above 4120.
Below 4000 meets strong support at 3970/60. Longs need stops below 3945.
Nasdaq longs at first support at 12150/12000 worked perfectly on the bounce to 14400/450 & last week's high of 12655/695. A break above 12700 targets 12900/13000.
Downside is expected to be limited with strong support at 12420/380. Longs need stops below 12350. Strong support at 12150/12000.
Emini Dow Jones longs at 31750/650 offered up to 600 ticks profit on the recovery to my target of 32300/400. Further gains target strong resistance at the 100 & 500 day moving averages at 32650/700.
Downside is expected to be limited with first support at 32000/31900 then strong support at 31820/780. Longs need stops below 31700.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!