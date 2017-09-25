N. Korean ForMin: Trump's comments over weekend were clearly a declaration of war

N. Korean ForMin: Trump's comments over weekend were clearly a declaration of warBy Eren Sengezer
North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that US President Donald Trump's comments over the weekend were clearly a declaration of war.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- Since the US declared war, we have every right to take countermeasures
- North Korea has right to shoot down strategic US bombers even if they are not in North Korean airspace
