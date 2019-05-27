N. Korean ForeignMin: US National Security Adviser Bolton is a war fanatic

The North Korean state media KCNA published a statement from the North’s Foreign Ministry, with the key headlines found below.

“US National Security Adviser Bolton is a war fanatic.”

“Bolton is wrong about NK's tests violating UN resolutions.”

“Giving up tests would mean giving up the right to self-defense.”

On Sunday, the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un agree on their assessment of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.