One of Mullen’s electric truck rivals is Amazon (AMZN) and Ford (F) backed automaker Rivian (RIVN). After the closing bell on Monday, Rivian’s stock was up by about 6% after deliveries met expectations for the quarter. This contrasts with Tesla (TSLA), which fell by 8.6% after deliveries for the quarter missed analyst estimates by nearly 22,000 vehicles.

Mullen Automotive’s struggles continued into October as the stock hit a new all-time low price of $0.30 during intraday trading. The EV startup’s stock has seen a staggering loss of 94% so far in 2022. While an earlier deal with DelPack Logistics for electric delivery trucks seemed like a turning point, Mullen has been unable to capitalize on any positive momentum. Mullen’s recent announcement of a stalking horse bid on Electric Last Mile Solutions (OTC:ELMSQ) was not met with positivity from investors.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) started off the fourth quarter of the year on the back foot as it extended its losing streak to a third straight day. On Monday, shares of MULN slid lower by 1.13% and closed the first trading session of the month at a price of $0.32. Stocks surged on Monday as all three major averages rallied higher after a miserable close to September, which was the worst trading month for Wall Street since March 2020. Overall, the Dow Jones added 765 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 2.7%, and the NASDAQ rose by 2.3% during the session.

