- NASDAQ:MULN fell by 3.54% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Mullen sees another day of lower trading volume.
- EV stocks rise as the sector continues to rebound from the NASDAQ correction.
NASDAQ:MULN might be seeing the end of its recent hot streak, as the stock fell for the second straight day on Thursday. Shares of MULN fell by 3.54% and closed the trading session at a price of $3.00. The broader markets continued their ascent on Thursday as all three indices closed higher following a pullback during Wednesday’s session. With stock futures for Friday’s session little changed, the markets look to be on pace for the second straight positive week. On Thursday, the Dow Jones added 349 basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.43%, while the NASDAQ continued its strong performance with a 1.93% jump.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
There are some other signs that Mullen’s recent hot streak could be coming to an end as well. The ticker symbol has not been trending on social media as much lately, and the trading volume has steadily fallen over the past few days. On Thursday, Mullen’s stock saw a daily trading volume of 121 million shares, which is still high, but below the 250 million it saw earlier in the week.
MULN stock forecast
It should come as no surprise that despite Mullen’s dip on Thursday, the rest of the EV sector kept on surging. Shares of industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) climbed higher for the eighth straight session, and Chinese EV makers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) both rose ahead of Nio’s earnings call after the close. Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 1.35% and 6.08% respectively, while Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had a big day as the company announced it had started production on an electric truck model.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and retreated from session tops. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin. Ahead of the US data, the pair trades in a tight range above 1.1000.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving mood
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. Supported by the improving market mood, the pair clings to modest daily gains near 1.3200.
Gold eyes February highs at $1,975 amid damp mood
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs above $1,950 amid indecisive markets. The Russia-Ukraine crisis updates, Fedspeak and yields’ price action will be closely followed.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.