The big question Mullen investors are asking is how much of the electric delivery truck market share can it take? Both Rivian and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) have recently emerged as the leaders, with contracts from Amazon and WalMart (NYSE:WMT) respectively. Canoo is also working with the US Army to develop an electric vehicle option for military deployments. For its part, Mullen did sign a contract with Amazon delivery partner DelPack Logistics, but the scope of the deal does pale in comparison to its two rivals.

EV stocks were in the focus on Wednesday as industry leader Tesla reported its second quarter earnings after the closing bell. It was a mostly positive day for EV stocks, as Nio (NYSE:NIO), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) all rose alongside other growth stocks. Tesla shares closed the day up 0.80% but were down slightly after hours. The company reported a 42% year over year rise in revenues and beat Wall Street estimates on earnings, but saw declining margins for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MULN traded completely flat on Wednesday, as the EV startup stock saw little price movement on much lower than usual trading volume. Shares of MULN closed the trading session flat, at a stock price of $1.09. It was another positive day on Wall Street, as investors could be signalling that a bottom is in for stocks. Big tech led the way on strong days from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), while all eyes are on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for its after hours earnings call. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 47 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ rose by 0.59% and 1.58% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.