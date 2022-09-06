Mullen’s stock continues to trend lower as it nears its 52-week low price of $0.52 per share. The stock might find itself in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ exchange if it continues to trade below $1.00. Later this year Mullen will have its FIVE crossover EV ready as a concept for consumers. It remains to be seen if this will be enough of a catalyst to send the stock back above $1.00.

Last month, the largest automaker on the planet doubled its market share in the United States . The company grew its domestic sales by 105% on a year over year basis after selling a total of 47,629 vehicles during the month of August. Tesla was once again led by the Model 3 and the Model Y which are two of the best selling electric vehicles in the world. The rise in sales gives Tesla a 4.1% market share in the United States compared to 2.1% in 2021. Shares of TSLA were down by nearly 4.5% last week.

NASDAQ:MULN continues to trend lower as the EV startup fell alongside the broader markets last week. Shares of MULN traded mostly flat last week as shares fell by 0.46% and closed the trading week at a price of just $0.63. Stocks declined for the third consecutive week as all three major avengers posted losses. The fallout from Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium extended through to the Labour Day long weekend. Overall, the Dow Jones lost a further 3.0%, the S&P 500 dropped by 3.3%, and the NASDAQ posted a 4.2% loss for the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.