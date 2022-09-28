Although Mullen is kicking off its tour to promote the upcoming launch of its FIVE Crossover EV, the company will likely need its delivery truck business to take the lead for now. The FIVE Crossover is still expected to be ready in 2024 at the earliest, so until then Mullen will need to rely on its partnership with DelPak Logistics and will be competing with the likes of Rivian for more customers.

Electric vehicle stocks were mixed yet again on Tuesday, as the sector continues to trade with no real direction. Tesla (TSLA) saw a boost early in the session as the company reported that it expected a high delivery order for this quarter. Shares of TSLA closed 2.5% higher. Other EV companies in the red included RIvian (RIVN) , Nio (NIO) , and XPeng (XPEV) , while Lucid (LCID) was a rare riser in the sector. The luxury EV maker received an Overweight rating as Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) extended its downward trend as the EV startup stock fell even further below $1 and has become a full-fledged penny stock. On Tuesday, shares of MULN dropped by 2.6% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.33. It was another volatile session on Wall Street as early morning trading made it seem like we were heading toward a positive day for the indices. By the closing bell, the S&P 500 was in the red for the fifth consecutive day and had briefly made new bear market lows. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 125 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.21%, and the NASDAQ managed to post a small gain of 0.25%.

