MSCI Switzerland Index to no longer outperform the MSCI USA Index – CE

Despite progress in vaccine rollouts and signs of recovery in some countries – which has encouraged a rotation towards coronavirus-vulnerable sectors in global equity markets – the Switzerland Index has continued to underperform the USA Index both in local-currency (LC) and common-currency terms. Accordingly, strategists at Capital Economics are revising down their forecast for Swiss equities.
End-2021 and end-2022 MSCI Switzerland Index forecasts lowered
“Our view remains that the rotation in global equity markets will resume soon. All else equal, we still expect this to benefit the Switzerland Index given its high combined weighting of coronavirus-vulnerable sectors.”
“The Switzerland Index would continue to miss out on the rotation towards energy, which we think is set to perform well for the remainder of this year. We have pencilled in the price of Brent oil pushing higher to $70 by end-21 (from ~$67 currently). What’s more, the Switzerland Index has a higher share of ‘defensive’ sectors than the USA Index (~59% and ~22%, respectively) – such as consumer staples, healthcare and utilities – which are likely to gain less in a cyclical upturn such as the one we are forecasting.”
“We now think that the MSCI Switzerland Index will rise by around 8% between now and end-2022 in LC terms, which is roughly in line with the returns we project for the USA Index during this period. What’s more, given that we expect the Swiss franc to weaken further (to ~0.99 per US dollar by end-2022), we forecast that the returns of the Switzerland Index in US$ terms will be broadly flat over this period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.