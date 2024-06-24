“EUR/USD may find more sellers below 1.0700 in the coming days on the back of political risk. Should US PCE offer no support to the pair, the 1.0600 April lows will be at reach. Another pair to watch this week is EUR/SEK, which has paused its big downward trend ahead of the Riksbank announcement on Thursday.”

“Today, the German IFO survey will add information on how much political uncertainty has spread to German business confidence following soft PMIs last week. On Friday, CPI figures for France, Spain and Italy will start directing expectations, but the proximity to the French vote means any upside surprises may still struggle to feed into a stronger EUR.”

“We continue to keep a close eye on the EUR/USD risk premium. As of Friday’s close, that amounted to 0.9% in our estimates, well below the 2.4% 14 June peak and also below the 1.8%. We see risks skewed to the downside for EUR/USD before the Friday-Sunday events in the US and the EU.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.