More headlines crossing the wires, via Reuters, from Goldman Sachs’ analysts on the Chinese GDP forecast for 2017.

Key Points:

Q1 GDP forecast revised higher to 6.3% q/q (prior they were at 5.5%)

Q2 6.7% (previous 7%)

Key Reasons:

Rebound in spending "quicker and much larger than" it had anticipated

Global growth also surprised to the upside