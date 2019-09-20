Commenting on the Bankı of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy announcements this week, "the BoJ made no formal policy changes at its meeting on September 19 but there is still plenty for the markets to digest," said Rabobank analysts.
Key quotes
"The policy statement showed that the BoJ considered it was necessary to pay “closer attention” to the chance that momentum towards achieving its 2.0% inflation target could be lost. At his post meeting press conference BoJ Governor agreed that he was becoming more keen to ease policy compared with the previous meeting in July.
"The day after the meeting the BoJ has made significant cuts to its bond purchases. This has been taken as a signal that policy makers are committed to fighting off pressures that have flattening the yield curve in a reassertion of the ‘yield curve control’ aspect of its policy."
"While further easing by the BoJ should technically undermine the value of the JPY, its safe haven appeal means that international and geopolitical news can be the overwhelming driver of the currency. Bearing in mind the slow-down in global growth and tension between the US and China and the US and Iran, we see scope for USD/JPY to pushed lower by safe haven demand towards the 105.00 area on a 3 month view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit.
USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar
The USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.