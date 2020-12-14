Moody's: Pfizer's US coronavirus vaccine authorization is credit positive – Reuters

The US-based rating agency Moody’s Investors Service the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine is credit positive for the American pharma giant, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine,"

"The revenue and profit opportunities for Pfizer are significant because it has priced the vaccine at a profit."

This comes after the US medical regulator authorized emergency use of the vaccine early Saturday, following the footsteps of the UK and Canada.