Moody’s: New Zealand has a robust fiscal position, a negative rating action unlikely

Moody's Investors Service is out with its new credit review report on New Zealand’s economy, with the key highlights found below.
“Very strong institutions and policy effectiveness.”
“A robust fiscal position compared with peers ... ample fiscal flexibility to respond to both long-term spending needs related to social demands, or a potential sudden rise in expenditure to support the economy in a subsequent downturn.”
“External risks stem from the country's reliance on soft commodities exports and its net international liabilities, which despite having narrowed, remain large compared with Aaa-rated peers.”
"We expect New Zealand's economy to remain resilient in the face of external headwinds because of its trade openness, diverse and competitive agricultural export base, flexible labour and product markets, high wealth levels and supportive demographics, driven by solid net immigration."
“Maintain stable outlook on the Aaa rating, adding that “a negative rating action is unlikely in the near term.”
Market reaction
NZD/USD is wavering in a familiar range below 0.7200 following the above report and in line with expectations NZ CPI data.
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7174, almost unchanged on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area
EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.
GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. US dollar recovery, backed by covid woes, superseded upbeat UK jobs report. British inflation figures, risk catalysts should be followed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area
EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.
Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history
Bitcoin price has seen a correction but remains in a bull rally according to previous trends. BTC could continue dropping in the short term. The cryptocurrency market has shifted its momentum toward the bears.
Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky
This month’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement is a tricky one. On one hand, economic data has been very good. Job growth is strong, consumer spending is improving, the housing market is on fire with homes selling far above ...